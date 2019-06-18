ICC World Cup 2019 updated points table, leading run-scorers and wicket-takers

Bangladesh talisman, Shakib Al Hasan played one of the great World Cup innings as his century helped his side down West Indies in a record chase in Taunton. During the innings, he also reached 6000 ODI runs, became Bangladesh’s highest run-scorer at a World Cup, and also the second player after Mahmudullah to make two centuries for Bangladesh in the tournament. (Complete coverage of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019)

Earlier, Bangladesh restricted West Indies to 321 for 8 in their 50 overs and this score was just about par on a flat pitch and on a ground with inviting boundaries. Several West Indies batting got off to a start, but no one really kicked on to score a century. Shai Hope came the closest with 96, but good death bowling by Bangladesh did not allow the eventual score to get out of hand.

With this win, Bangladesh have managed to keep their campaign afloat, while West Indies have plenty to ponder upon. The bowling was too one-dimensional and they now need to rethink their tactics if they have to make it to the next stage.

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 09:35 IST