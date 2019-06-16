ICC World Cup 2019 updated points table, leading run-scorers and wicket-takers

South Africa finally got off the mark in this World Cup with a convincing win over Afghanistan in Cardiff. Rain did play its part in the match, but the South African bowling attack had enough firepower to blow away the Afghan batting order. (Complete coverage of ICC World Cup 2019)

In many different ways, Afghanistan have stalled in this World Cup and it seems as if the hype and pressure have got to them. They look disoriented and are not being able to play their own brand of exciting cricket.

In the other match, Australia defeated Sri Lanka at the Oval in a match which promised to be a humdinger, but then tapered off towards the end as Aaron Finch and team romped home with relative ease.

“We found it tough to get ten overs out of him at Taunton with small boundaries. We have been improving each game. The way we dragged it in the middle overs was impressive. Starc-ey - As soon as he gets a sniff of a new batter, he’s all over ‘em. He is a world-class bowler and he is doing the business again in an ICC tournament. We will have to assess the conditions and think about the best combination for the game. We have played some really good cricket in patches and there are some areas to improve, which is a real positive,” the Australian skipper said after the match.

