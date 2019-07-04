ICC World Cup 2019 updated points table, leading run-scorers and wicket-takers

England beat New Zealand at Durham to seal their spot in the semi-finals for the first time since the 1992 edition. Jonny Bairstow, who smashed 106 off 99 balls to become the first Englishman to score back-to-back hundreds in a World Cup, was mainly responsible for taking the hosts to 305 for eight on a pitch that got slower as the game progressed.

New Zealand were dealt a severe blow before the start of the game with pacer Lockie Ferguson being ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Tim Southee, playing his first game of the tournament, leaked 70 runs in nine overs.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 09:38 IST