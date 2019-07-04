Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 04, 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 updated points table, leading run-scorers and wicket-takers

Cricket World Cup 2019: England beat New Zealand at Durham to seal their spot in the semi-finals for the first time since the 1992 edition.

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 09:44 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ICC Cricket World Cup: England seal semis spot(Action Images via Reuters)

England beat New Zealand at Durham to seal their spot in the semi-finals for the first time since the 1992 edition. Jonny Bairstow, who smashed 106 off 99 balls to become the first Englishman to score back-to-back hundreds in a World Cup, was mainly responsible for taking the hosts to 305 for eight on a pitch that got slower as the game progressed.

New Zealand were dealt a severe blow before the start of the game with pacer Lockie Ferguson being ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Tim Southee, playing his first game of the tournament, leaked 70 runs in nine overs.

ALSO READ: Which team will Virat Kohli’s India face - The likely World Cup semi-final match-ups

Here is the updated points table after this match:

Leading run-scorers and wicket-takers:

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 09:38 IST

