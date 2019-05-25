ICC World Cup 2019: Vijay Shankar reacts to Ambati Rayudu’s 3-D tweet

Vijay Shankar is not known for letting his emotions get the better of him. He is someone who assesses the situation and tries to act as rationally possible under the given the circumstances. He did exactly that when asked to react on Ambati Rayudu’s 3-D tweet after the World Cup snub.

Speaking to a popular YouTube show hosted by Gaurav Kapoor, Shankar said he knows how a cricketer can feel after being dropped from the side and he is certain that Rayudu had no intentions of targeting him.

“I know for the fact that how a cricketer would feel if they are not being picked. I can understand from a player’s point of view. And I know for the fact that he didn’t mean it to me. It was just that he put that tweet for the sake of it. I can understand the situation in which he was. It is fine for any cricketer,” said Vijay Shankar answering the question about how he felt about this tweet.

“Just ordered a new set of 3-D glasses to watch the World Cup,”Rayudu had tweeted after being ignored for India’s World Cup squad. It was Vijay Shankar, who was selected ahead of Rayudu, mainly because of his all-round abilities.

Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup 😉😋.. — Ambati Rayudu (@RayuduAmbati) April 16, 2019

“Vijay Shankar gives three dimensions. He can bat, if the conditions are overcast he can bowl, plus he is a fielder. We are looking at Vijay Shankar as a No. 4. Now we have plenty of options for that slot,” India’s chairman of selectors MSK Prasad had said last month, which prompted Rayudu’s the 3-D tweet.

Shankar, meanwhile, was hit on his forearm ahead of India's first warm-up against New Zealand and was taken for scans.

Earlier, speaking about his World Cup goals, Shankar said he will give his all whenever he gets an opportunity.

“I will keep working hard on all aspects of my game, whenever the opportunity comes I will always try my best for the team. The last few years, from traveling, you see a lot of supporters all over the world, and they’re definitely going to be there (in England), 50/50 sometimes. It’s going to be really nice to experience that and I’m looking forward to that experience. Even if it is just one match that I win for the team, I’ll be very happy about that,” Shankar was quoted as saying by ICC.

Moreover, Shankar described representing his country as the ‘best thing’ and said that they will deliver based on what they have practised and worked hard for.

“The pressure is going to be there every game, but if we starting thinking about the bigger stage and how it is a World Cup it can affect your own instincts. Whatever we have practised and worked hard for, it is important to go in and react to whatever happens. You just have to be prepared for whenever you get the opportunity. You have to enjoy it, because it is the best thing to represent your country,” he said.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: May 25, 2019 13:33 IST