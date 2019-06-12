ICC World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli and Co sweat it out in the nets ahead of New Zealand clash – See pics

The players of the Indian cricket team were pictured sweating it out during the their final practice session ahead of the blockbuster contest against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

Both teams have been in imperious form as New Zealand have won their opening three matches while India have won two in as many games. The ‘Men in Blue’ will look for their third straight win against table-toppers in their bid to get a step closer to securing a place in the next round.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded the images on social media and their post read: “A we bit of fun, laughter and a go at in the nets #TeamIndia trained ahead of India vs New Zealand at #CWC19.”

A we bit of fun, laughter and a go at in the nets - #TeamIndia trained ahead of India vs New Zealand at #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/pQ0P0bFQ2h — BCCI (@BCCI) June 12, 2019

On the eve of the clash against the Kiwis, batting coach Sanjay Bangar addressed the media and gave an update on opener Shikhar Dhawan’s injury. He also revealed that wicket-keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has been called in as a back-up in case Dhawan cannot regain fitness in time.

“We will be observing Dhawan and around the 10th or 12th day we will know where he stands,” India’s assistant coach Sanjay Bangar told reporters in Nottingham.

“We do not want to rule out a precious player like Shikhar. As far as batting order goes, KL (Rahul) moves top of the order and there are various options the team can utilise going into the next game.”

Bangar added: “If and when a replacement is required, it’s always good to have a replacement coming in and practising with the team as a standby,” he added.

((With agency inputs))

