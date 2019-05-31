ICC World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli & Co take part in ‘team bonding’ session ahead of opener - See Pics

The Indian cricket team are slated to face South Africa in their opening match of the ICC World Cup 2019 but on Friday, they took part in a ‘team bonding’ exercise in Southampton that included a game of paintball.

In a picture posted by skipper Virat Kohli, the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja and reserve Deepak Chahar were seen taking part in the game.

Fun times with the boys 😎💪🤙 pic.twitter.com/f3vAuYiRWQ — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 31, 2019

In another set of pictures posted on Twitter by the official handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that showed MS Dhoni and Yuzvendra Chahal enjoying with the rest of the team.

Earlier, during the team’s practice session, Kohli was seen practising with the spinners but later moved on to face the pace attack in the nets. Apart from Kohli, Dhawan and Dhoni too spent time in the nets enhancing their skills.

Snapshots from #TeamIndia's fun day out in the woods. Stay tuned for more..... pic.twitter.com/nKWS21LXco — BCCI (@BCCI) May 31, 2019

Bowlers were seen improving their bowling attack. Bhuvneshwar Kumar experimented on his pace and swing alone in the nets. Whereas, India team head coach Ravi Shastri, who was there for the whole session, guided Kumar on how to bowl according to the wicket conditions.

However, spinner Kuldeep Yadav skipped the practice session as he was not well.

First Published: May 31, 2019 21:02 IST