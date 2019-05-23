ICC World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli interacts with captains of other teams in London

The captains of all the 10 teams interacted together on the eve of the first warm-up match ahead of the blockbuster ICC World Cup 2019 which is scheduled to be played between May 30 and July 14.

All the teams are scheduled to play two warm-up matches among each before the first match of the World Cup. India will take on New Zealand and Bangladesh on Saturday and Tuesday respectively in their bid to gear up for the showpiece event.((Complete coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019))

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded the image on social media and their post read: “The stage is set. All 10 captains together for an interaction. We will see high scoring games initially but in latter stages you won’t see too many teams going gung-ho from ball 1. - @imVkohli”.

All the 10 captains were given a hypothetical situation wherein they could pick any player from the other side and there were some interesting answers with answers ranging from Jasprit Bumrah to Rashid Khan.

“It is very difficult to choose someone. We feel we are such a strong side. But if I have to choose one from the current lot...since AB (de Villiers) is retired now, I would choose Faf (du Plessis),” said Kohli at the official captains’ media conference.

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza picked Kohli to be a part of his side. Pointing towards Kohli, Mortaza said: “I would choose that guy.”

Du Plessis preferred to pick bowlers rather than batsmen but when asked if he would not like to have Kohli in his team, the South African said “Virat is my batting team”.

“I will pick a few players, mainly bowlers. For bowling attack...Jasprit Bumrah, he is bowling really well at the moment. As Virat said, he is multi-format bowler. Then there is exciting spinner Rashid Khan, Pat Cummins from Australia,” said du Plessis.

New Zealander Kane Williamson agreed with his South African counterpart, saying bowlers will play a key role. “Bowlers will play a big part and I would love to have Rashid Khan in my team,” said Williamson.

England’s Eoin Morgan said: “I won’t change anything about my team. Ponting is part of Australia’s coaching side, so I would take Ricky Ponting.”

Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed picked up Jos Butler, while Australian Aaron Finch went for Proteas strike bowler Kagiso Rabada.

“Rabada is one guy who has amazing energy. He is a superstar,” said Finch.

Choice for Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne was Ben Stokes. “He (Stokes) is a game changer. We know what he can do.”

India’s 15-member squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami

