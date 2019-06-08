ICC World Cup 2019, India vs Australia: Virat Kohli on verge of equalling Sachin Tendulkar’s impressive record

Virat Kohli has no dearth of records when it comes to his ODI career and during the ICC World Cup 2019 encounter against Australia on Sunday, the Indian cricket team skipper has the opportunity to add another major accolade to his already illustrious career.

Kohli, who has always enjoyed a brilliant run of form against the Aussies, is just one century away from becoming the batsman with joint-most centuries by an Indian batsman against Australia in ODIs along with Sachin Tendulkar (9).

READ: Bishop picks 4 Indians and only 1 Australian in his all-time ODI XI

When it comes to total runs scored against Australia, Kohli is third in the list of Indian batsmen with 1645 runs from 34 encounters and his average of 53.06 is the fifth best when it comes to any batsmen against Australia.

India’s quest for glory will face a stern test in formidable Australia, forcing Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri to put their thinking caps on and contemplate a tactical rejig, as one of World Cup’s most storied rivalries resumes.

India were clinical in their six-wicket victory against a depleted South Africa while Australia, who have raised their game in the last couple of months, were professional against Afghanistan and brilliant in their come-from-behind victory against the West Indies.

READ: Pak cricketers wanted to retaliate India’s Army cap move, PM rejects

Mohammed Shami, who was dropped from the playing XI against South Africa, is likely to make a comeback in the playing XI. Shami was dropped purely for strategic reasons because of the Proteas’ inability to counter the two wrist spinners.But the current Australian team could be more susceptible against the pace of Jasprit Bumrah and craft of Shami.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 13:46 IST