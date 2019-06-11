ICC World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli shares ‘special’ picture with Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag

India captain Virat Kohli uploaded an image on social media where he can be seen interacting with cricket icons Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag on Tuesday. Both Tendulkar and Sehwag are in UK for their media duties and the trio seemed to have met on the sidelines of India’s match on Sunday. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

Team India are off to a good start in the tournament where they have beaten heavyweights South Africa and Australia in their opening two matches respectively.

After getting the better of the defending champions, Kohli took to Instagram to put up the image and his post read: “Some pictures indeed are special. @virendersehwag @sachintendulkar.”

India will next take on high-flying New Zealand, who are at the top of the pile, having won their three encounters thus far. However, heavy rain threatens to play spoilsport at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

As per weather forecast, the rain is likely to subside by lunch time on Thursday which means at least a curtailed game remains a possibility. There have been persistent showers across United Kingdom for the past two days and the local Met department has issued a warning for the residents.

“A Yellow Warning for rain is in force in the Nottingham area for most of this week,” local website ‘Nottinghampost’ reported.

The Met office’s warning on its website covered a large area of England, including Birmingham, Peterborough and Newcastle.

“There is a chance that heavy prolonged rain could lead to localised flooding and disruption to transport,” it said.

As per local Met Office weather forecast for Nottingham, the heavy rain will continue till 7pm on Wednesday.

“That lighter rain is expected to finally come to an end at about lunch time on Thursday. The maximum temperatures will be around 13 degree Celsius and minimum overnight temperatures will be around 10 or 11 degree Celsius,” the website reported.

