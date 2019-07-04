ICC World Cup 2019: West Indies Predicted XI against Afghanistan – Pacer likely to return

Two-time champions West Indies will look to end their disappointing campaign on a winning note when they take on minnows Afghanistan in their final ICC World Cup 2019 group stage clash at Headingley in Leeds on Thursday. The two teams will be playing for pride as both Windies and Afghanistan have been eliminated from the tournament. Afghanistan are placed at the bottom of the table, having lost all of their eight contests while Windies are at the seventh spot with one win in eight outings. Let’s take a look at Windies’ likely XI for this contest.

Chris Gayle

Opener Chris Gayle hasn’t been at his superior best but on his day, he can take the match away from the opposition in the blink of an eye. The fact that he is on the cusp of breaking couple of Brian Lara records will act as an added incentive for the southpaw.

Sunil Ambris

Opener Sunil Ambris was the pick of the batsmen for West Indies against India but failed to repeat the magic against Sri Lanka in their last outing. Despite that, it is expected that he will keep Evin Lewis out of the line-up considering he has been in better form.

Shai Hope (wk)

Wicket-keeper-batsman Shai Hope’s weakness against fast bowling was once again exploited by Lasith Malinga in the last match. He has scored just one innings of 96 in what has been a sub-par tournament for the batsman. He will look to finish off on a high against the spin-heavy attack of Afghanistan.

Nicholas Pooran

After that breath-taking innings against Sri Lanka, Nicholas Pooran will be the first name on the team sheet for this clash. His 118 failed to lead Windies to a victory in the last match but if manages to score another big innings against Afghanistan, expect the team to cross the line easily.

Shimron Hetmyer:

Middle-order batsman Shimron Hetmyer has been able to get starts in the tournament, but has failed to convert it into big totals. Consistency has been an issue but his hard-hitting abilities make it difficult to leave him out of the side.

Jason Holder (c)

Skipper Jason Holder will hope to lead his team to a victory before their disappointing campaign comes to an end. Holder has been in good in patches but when has been in good, he has been brilliant. Ask the Indian batsmen and they will swear by it.

Carlos Brathwaite

Hard-hitting batsman Carlos Brathwaite is guaranteed of a place in the side as his replacement Andre Russell is no longer part of the side, owing to injury. Since coming into the playing XI, Brathwaite has been in good form and his all-round abilities make him a sure shot starrer for Windies.

Fabian Allen

All-rounder Fabian Allen had a good game with both bat and ball in Windies’ last match. He scored a 32-ball 51 and ended up with figures of 1/44 in 8 overs with the ball. He cannot be left out of the side after putting up a performance like he did against Sri Lanka.

Kemar Roach

Fast bowler Kemar Roach was the pick of the bowlers against India where he ended up with three wickets picking three wickets. He was replaced by Shannon Gabriel for the Sri Lanka clash but ended up giving 46 runs in 5 overs. Roach is expected to return for this clash in place of out of form Gabriel

Sheldon Cottrell

Left-arm pacer Sheldon Cottrell has been a revelation for Windies in the the tournament and he will be leading the bowling attack once again for the two-time champions. There have been few positives for Jason Holder’s troops and Cottrell is one of them.

Oshane Thomas

After starting the tournament on a promising note, fast-bowler Oshane Thomas hasn’t live up to the expectations in the last few game. He scalped 6 in the first two games and then picked two wickets in five outings. He would like to finish the tournament as he started against the minnows.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 10:26 IST