ICC World Cup 2019: ‘What crime has she committed’- Shoaib Akhtar comes to Sania Mirza’s defence

India tennis star Sania Mirza, who is married to Pakistan allrounder Shoaib Malik, recently faced criticism on social media following Pakistan’s defeat to India at the ongoing World Cup. Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar on Thursday came to Mirza’s defence on his Youtube channel, asking the fans to stop showering unnecessary criticism on her.

“She is so unlucky that whatever she does she gets unnecessary criticism from either Pakistan or India and that too for no rhyme or reason. If Pakistan loses a match she is targeted because her husband plays for Pakistan,” Akhtar said.

Mirza came under criticism after photos and videos of her enjoying later dinner with her husband along with Pakistan cricketers Wahab Riaz and Imam-ul-Haq went viral on social media.

“If she has gone to be with her husband and if she has gone out with him to have dinner…she has just had a child…what crime has she committed,” Akhtar questioned.

Pakistan are currently placed at the bottom half of the table with three defeats in five games. The side will next face off against South Africa on Sunday.

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 21:36 IST