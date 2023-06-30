Home / Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Highlights: Sri Lanka survive Netherlands scare, Ireland beat USA by six wickets

ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Highlights: Sri Lanka survive Netherlands scare, Ireland beat USA by six wickets

Jun 30, 2023 07:54 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Highlights: Follow Highlights of Sri Lanka vs Netherlands and Ireland vs USA cricket matches.

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands and Ireland vs USA Highlights ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: Sri Lanka kept their winning streak alive in the tournament after they survived a scare from Netherlands to script a 21-run win in the Super Six tie at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Friday. Disciplined bowling from the Dutch saw Sri Lanka score 213 runs riding on the efforts from Dhananjaya de Silva, who scored 93 off 111. Maheesh Theekshana and Hasaranga then combined to pick five wickets between themselves as the spin pair ran through the middle and lower order to fold Netherlands for just 192 runs. On the other hand, Ireland defeated USA by six wickets in today's playoff fixture.

  • Jun 30, 2023 07:48 PM IST

    ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Sri Lanka win by 21 runs.

    Sri Lanka have survived a scare to continue their winning run in the Qualifiers as they beat Netherlands by 21 runs in the Super Six tie.

  • Jun 30, 2023 06:34 PM IST

    ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Ireland win!

    Ireland reach 197/4 in 34.2 overs, in their chase of 197. They win by six wickets vs USA!

  • Jun 30, 2023 06:29 PM IST

    ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Netherlands need 81 runs

    Netherlands have reached 13/7 in 23.5 overs in their chaase of 214 runs. They need 81 runs to win now!

  • Jun 30, 2023 06:29 PM IST

    ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Ireland need six runs!

    Ireland have reached 191/4 in 33.3 overs, and need six runs to win in their chase of 197 vs USA.

  • Jun 30, 2023 04:41 PM IST

    ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Sri Lanka bowled out

    Sri Lanka have been bowled out for 213 in 47.4 overs, setting a target of 214 runs vs Netherlands.

  • Jun 30, 2023 03:59 PM IST

    ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: USA all out!

    USA have been bowled out for 196 in 42.4 overs vs Ireland, setting a target of 197 runs.

  • Jun 30, 2023 03:35 PM IST

    ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: De Silva in 70s

    De Silva is nearing his ton, and is unbeaten. He has registered 77 off 100 balls as Sri Lanka reach 178/7 in 41 overs vs Netherlands.

  • Jun 30, 2023 03:19 PM IST

    ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: USA 168/9 in 38 overs

    USA have crumbled totally and have reached 168/9 in 38 overs, with Ali (0*) and Usman (7) currently batting.

  • Jun 30, 2023 03:03 PM IST

    ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Sri Lanka 130/6 in 32 overs vs Netherlands

    Sri Lanka have reached 130/6 in 32 overs vs Netherlands, with Hasaranga (20*) and De Silva (49*) currently on the pitch.

  • Jun 30, 2023 01:50 PM IST

    ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: USA 87/2 in 17 overs

    USA have reached 87/2 in 17 overs vs Ireland. Mukkamalla (30*) and Modani (30*) are currently building a strong partnership.

  • Jun 30, 2023 12:59 PM IST

    ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Sri Lanka 22/2 in 4 overs vs Netherlands

    Sri Lanka reached 22/2 in 4 overs vs Netherlands, with Samarawickrama (0*) and Karunaratne (11*) currently batting.

  • Jun 30, 2023 12:15 PM IST

    ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Toss update - IRE vs USA

    Ireland have won the toss and opted to field vs USA.

    Playing XIs-

    IRE: Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young

    USA: Sushant Modani, Steven Taylor, Monank Patel(w/c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Gajanand Singh, Abhishek Paradkar, Nosthush Kenjige, Usman Rafiq, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar

  • Jun 30, 2023 12:13 PM IST

    ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Toss update - Sri Lanka vs Netherlands

    Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat vs Netherlands.

    Playing XIs-

    SL: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

    NED: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt

  • Jun 30, 2023 11:44 AM IST

    ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Hello and good morning everyone!

    Hello and morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers as Sri Lanka face Netherlands in the Super Six stage. Meanwhile, Ireland face USA in their playoff fixture.

Topics
icc world cup qualifiers icc world cup

