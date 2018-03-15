ICC World Cup Qualifier: Nepal gain ODI status after win over Papua New Guinea

After Afghanistan’s rapid rise to prominence in limited-overs cricket, Nepal took a massive step forward after achieving One-day International status on Thursday, after their victory over Papua New Guinea. (HIGHLIGHTS)

Nepal defeated the Pacific nation by six wickets in a playoff game in the ICC World Cup Qualifier being held in Zimbabwe, achieving the distinction for the first time.

The 18-year-old Dipendra Singh Airee’s all-round show spurred Nepal to the easy victory, and they got their wish in the other game as well.

The hopes of Nepal hinged on Netherlands defeating Hong Kong, and they obliged with a 44-run victory. The result meant PNG as well as Hong Kong will lose their ODI status.

Nepal dismissed PNG for 114 in 27.2 overs with their teenaged bowlers doing most of the damage. Leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane (4/29), who has bought by IPL team Delhi Daredevils, and medium-pacer Dipendra Singh Airee (4/14) gave their team chasing a measly target.

In Nepal’s reply, Airee, batting at No 4, struck a breezy 50 not out (58b, 1x4, 3x6) as the team coasted to 115/4 in 23 overs.

After Afghanistan, Nepal are taking quick strides in terms of developments, and their junior team scored a confidence-boosting victory over the India U-19 side last year.

Hong Kong, Papua New Guinea and Nepal will chasing the one ODI spot that was available. Nepal have joined Netherlands, who qualified last year for the new 13-team ODI League commencing in 2020 by winning the ICC World Cricket League Championship.

Scotland and UAE have retained their ODI status until 2022 by reaching the Super Six of this tournament.

Brief Scores:

Papua New Guinea 114 all out in 27.2 overs (S Lamichhane 4/29, DS Airee 4/14) lost to Nepal 115/4 in 23 overs ( DS Airee 50no). Nepal won by six wickets.