ICC World Cup Qualifier: Mujeeb Ur Rahman stars as Afghanistan upset West Indies

Afghanistan shocked West Indies by three wickets in their opening Super Six clash of the ICC World Cup qualifier in Harare on Thursday, leaving the twice former champions much work to do to find a place in the 2019 main tournament in England. (HIGHLIGHTS)

West Indies, who qualified from the group stage with four points, chose to bat, but Chris Gayle fell for one and the rest of the batting never got going against an Afghanistan team determined to seal one of the two World Cup berths after struggling in the preliminary group stage.

Mujeeb ur Rehman, Afghanistan’s 16-year-old off-spinner, took three wickets as West Indies were restricted to 197/8 with no Caribbean batsman managing a fifty. Afghanistan, led by Rahmat Shah’s 68, reached 197/4 in 47.4 overs as West Indies skipper’s three wickets went in vain.

West Indies were coasting at 158/4 before a batting collapse saw them lose the last six wickets for 39 runs. The innings nosedived after Mujeeb, bought by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) for IPL 2018, removed Hope and Holder.

Afghanistan did not carry any points to the Super Six stage after managing to qualify from their group only due to their better net run rate, following a tie between the last three teams.

Two teams will qualify from this tournament for the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Brief Scores:

West Indies 197/8 in 50 overs (S Hope 43, Mujeeb ur Rehman 3/33, Mohd Nabi 2/43) lost to Afghanistan 197/4 in 47.4 overs (Rahmat Shah 68, J Holder 3/39, Keemo Paul 2/29). Afghanistan won by 3 wickets.