News / Cricket / Iconic Sri Lankan cricket team supporter 'Uncle' Percy Abeysekera passes away

Iconic Sri Lankan cricket team supporter 'Uncle' Percy Abeysekera passes away

PTI |
Oct 30, 2023 09:06 PM IST

Percy Abeysekera passed away after a battle with prolonged illness here on Monday.

Percy Abeysekera, the iconic flag-waving, quick-witted supporter of the Sri Lankan cricket team, passed away after a battle with prolonged illness here on Monday.

Percy Abeysekera began his travels to cheer for the Lankan cricket team from the 1979 World Cup
Percy Abeysekera began his travels to cheer for the Lankan cricket team from the 1979 World Cup

The 87-year-old Abeysekera, who was fondly called as Uncle Percy by fans and cricketers alike, was a constant presence on cricket grounds across the world where his country played.Percy Abeysekerabegan his travels to cheer for the Lankan cricket team from the 1979 World Cup and since then he attended all major cricketing events except the on-going World Cup owing to poor health.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

His friendship with leading Lankan cricketers like Arjuna Ranatunga, Sanath Jayasuriya and Kumar Sangakkara made him an unavoidable figure in the country's cricketing landscape.

Abeysekera also shared cordial relationship with Indian cricketers like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Rohit had visited Abeysekera at his home in Colombo during the recent Asia Cup.

Kohli had invited Abeysekera to the Indian dressing room for a short interaction during the tour to Sri Lanka in 2015.

However, Abeysekera’s health was not at its best over the last year and the Sri Lanka Cricket had recently given him LKR 5 million to meet his medical expenses.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score and Live score along with World Cup Schedule and related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out