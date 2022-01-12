'If a youngster wants to bat at highest level, this is the discipline you need': Ex-PAK captain lauds 'vintage' Kohli

Indian Test captain Virat Kohli scored a brilliant 79 on Day 1 of the final game of the three-match series against South Africa in Cape Town. Kohli, who had missed the second Test in Johannesburg, made a commanding return as he displayed immense grit and patience for his knock which saw him leaving deliveries outside off – the similar deliveries where he had been often caught fishing in recent past.

Kohli drew praise for his disciplined innings in the third Test and former Pakistan captain Salman Butt said that Kohli has set an example for “youngsters” who aim to be Test cricketers.

“It looked like vintage Kohli. It was an outstanding display of discipline. If a youngster wants to bat at the highest level, this is the discipline you need. When you're leaving the deliveries on length, you know you are in good form. The ball was seaming in the start, Kohli even took body blows but it was a brilliant display of grit and command,” Butt said on YouTube.

“He was beaten as well but the moment ball came into his zone, it went for boundary almost every time. This is what you relate with Kohli. There are only 4-5 players who can score such top-class shots when they're in form. It was a masterclass.”

Butt also pointed out that the “best” part of Kohli's innings was his determination to not go for drives on deliveries wide outside the off-stump.

“Many players find balance when they keep their foot towards point. Many have their foot towards covers. But the best thing was he left those balls. He only played balls that were overpitched and near his body. Only when he was set, he went for drives. He had decided to not go for the shots wide outside-off at all, which was the best thing,” said the former Pakistan skipper.

“Exemplary to watch. Any batter; youngsters obviously; or even any international player who wants to know how to stay determined on a difficult pitch (should watch this innings). When you aren't scoring runs, you are under pressure. No one can escape that. Especially the player who has scored so many hundreds. Despite all the pressure, his pick and choose and the way he found the lengths, it's fantastic.”