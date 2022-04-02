'If he finds his mojo, India straightaway become potential World Cup winners': Shastri on star player's comeback

In their first-ever IPL game against fellow newbies Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans produced a splendid show to start off their journey on a positive note. Mohammed Shami's three-wicket burst was followed by Rahul Tewatia taking the opposition bowlers to the cleaners and helping the Titans register a thrilling win at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. (Also Read: IPL 2022 Full Coverage)

Chasing 159 for victory, Gujarat were in trouble at 78-4 but Tewatia smashed an unbeaten 40 off 24 balls to make his team win by five wickets. While Tewatia stole the show with his batting display, the spotlight initially was on GT skipper Hardik Pandya, who was playing his first competitive game since last year's T20 World Cup. The flamboyant Baroda all-rounder has had his fair share of struggles with fitness, which also kept him away from bowling duties for a couple of years.

But Team India fans breathed a great sigh of relief when Hardik, who was saddled with additional responsibility as the Titans captain, bowled four overs against Lucknow and also chipped in with 33. He forged 57 runs for the third wicket with Matthew Wade to take the innings forward after two early losses.

Hardik hasn't rolled his arms on a regular basis since his lower back surgery, making it tough for him to cement his place in the Indian team. But former India head coach Ravi Shastri feels the 26-year-old "match-winner" is one of a rare breed of players who boost the chances of a team winning the coveted World Cup trophy.

"I was delighted after seeing him in the last match. I was looking at his body language and focus... his concentration levels and discipline was evident. His mind was totally in the game. He is hungry and wants to come back to the side. Entire country will be happy seeing him bowl four overs. A match-winner like him is hard to find. If he finds his mojo, India straightaway become potential World Cup winners," Shastri told ESPNCricinfo.

In the new avatar for Gujarat, Hardik will be seen batting at the No. 4 spot this season. He himself told about his role with the willow after starting his new IPL spell with two points.

"Mostly I'll bat at number four, because I want to take pressure with my experience so that the others can play freely. We want to win as a team and nobody can take the contribution away from anyway," said Hardik in the post-match presentation.

He also heaped praise on Mohammed Shami, who was phenomenal with the new ball. "Shami is known for his seam positions and he got us to a great start. We would have any day taken 160 on this wicket."

Hardik will be in action when Gujarat Titans lock horns with Delhi Capitals on Saturday.