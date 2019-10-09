‘If he is keen then…’: Ravi Shastri offers his stand on MS Dhoni’s future

cricket

Former India captain MS Dhoni has been out of international cricket since World Cup 2019 and there are doubts whether he will make his comeback for India or not. After the tournament, Dhoni took a break from the game to serve the Indian army and then made himself unavailable for the home series against South Africa. He is doubtful to be part of Bangladesh series as well and all this indicates that he might take a call on his career soon.

Commenting on Dhoni’s future with team India, head coach Ravi Shastri has said that it is up to Dhoni to decide if he wants to make a comeback, adding that he will have to start playing before making a comeback, hinting that he might be asked to play domestic cricket.

After being dropped for the T20I series against West Indies and Australia last year, Dhoni made his comeback for Australia ODIs after staying away from the game for more than two months.

“He will go down as one of our greatest players, very, very high up the list. Two World Cups, role model, what he has done for CSK, for the white-ball game, on top of that he’s played 90 Tests.

“Whether he wants to come back, that’s for him to decide. I have not met him after the World Cup. He has to first start playing and let’s see how things go. I don’t think he has started playing after the World Cup. If he is keen, he will definitely let the selectors know,” Shastri told The Hindu.

Ahead of the T20I series against South Africa, there were rumors that Dhoni might call it quits after Virat Kohli’s tweet for him but the rumours were put to rest with the Indian captain himself clearing the air.

In Dhoni’s absence, selectors are giving chances to Rishabh Pant. Having lost his place in playing XI in Tests, the youngster is expected to be given a long run in white-ball cricket before team management takes a call on his place in the playing XI.

