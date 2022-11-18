‘If he wants to grab the spot consistently’: Umran Malik receives words of advice from legendary pacer ahead of NZ T20s

After a disappointing end to their T20 World Cup campaign, Team India would look to start afresh against New Zealand, where they are scheduled to play a full-fledged limited-over series, starting from Friday. Hardik Pandya will be leading the Indian brigade in the shorter format as seniors Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul have been rested after the T20 showdown in Australia. [Follow: India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st T20]

In the absence of seniors, focus will be on Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan, who will be spearhead the Indian batting. Sanju Samson is another name most eyes will be on as he is coming into the side after being snubbed for the T20 World Cup.

The bowling attack for India mostly remains the same with Jammu and Kashmir speedster Umran Malik finding a spot in the squad. While Malik made wavelengths in the Indian Premier League with his ferocious pace, the 22-year-old quick is yet to make a similar impact in the international circuit.

Also Read: Shahid Afridi lashes out at Akhtar's 'Shaheen could've used pain-killers for T20 WC final' statement with blunt remark

Malik has so far featured in three T20Is, in which he has leaked runs at an economy of 12.44 and scalped two wickets. Despite the hammering, Malik has received immense backing due to his pace and 2011 World Cup winner Zaheer Khan believes the outing to be a learning curve for the youngster.

Sharing his views on the same during a virtual media chat organised by Prime Video, Khan noted: "The variety in your pace attack is a must and you have seen teams following that kind of pattern. You need a left-arm bowler, you need someone who can swing the ball, you need someone who is an out-and-out fast bowler. If everything is in one package, then even better but if not, you would like to use the variety in your attack in the bowling lineup and use different conditions well.

“Umran has been a very exciting talent and this kind of exposure is definitely going to help him, it is about how he takes things forward if he wants to grab the spot consistently.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON