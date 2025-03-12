'If I was there in Australia...': Pujara puts the ball in Agarkar's court with loud and clear England message

Veteran India batter Cheteshwar Pujara threw his hat in the ring for a spot in the Indian Test squad for the impending Test series against England. After the Champions Trophy win, India's next assignment will be a red-ball series, with the side slated to tour England for five Tests in June, marking the beginning of the fresh World Test Championship cycle. Cheteshwar Pujara said he's ready for England Test tour

Speaking to RevSportz, Pujara sent a loud and clear message to the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee, saying he is ready to return to the Indian side if recalled for the tour of England.

"Yes, of course. As a cricketer, you always want to play for the Indian team. And I am doing whatever I can to achieve that success. If the team needs me, I'm definitely ready. I've been playing domestic cricket. I've been playing county cricket for the last couple of years. I've been scoring heavily in the domestic circuit. So if given an opportunity, yes, I'll be more than ready to grab it with both hands," he said.

Pujara last played for India in 2023 in the WTC final against Australia at The Oval. However, the new selection committee, headed by Agarkar, wanted to consider the next generation of talent, so Pujara dropped out of the reckoning.

Pujara's name did come up during the discussion for the probable squad for the Australia tour. However, the selectors stayed true to their stance. The 37-year-old added that he believed had he been picked for the Border-Gavaskar Test series, India would have completed a hat-trick of series wins Down Under. "Yes, I was very confident. If I was there, then we wanted to make a hat trick. So I wouldn't deny that."

Pujara assesses India's chances in England

India have toured England 19 times in history since their maiden visit in 1932, managing just three series victories, the last being in 2007. India came close to a fourth during the tour 2021 when the visitors took a 2-1 lead after four matches. However, the final game was rescheduled owing to a Covid outbreak in the Indian camp. England eventually levelled the score in the fifth Test in 2022.

Pujara, however, is optimistic that India could break the winless streak this time with the side facing a "weaker" England team. "This Indian team definitely has a very good chance. Even if you look at the England bowling lineup, they are slightly weaker after Anderson has retired, and Stuart Broad is not there anymore in the playing XI."