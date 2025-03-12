Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'If I was there in Australia...': Pujara puts the ball in Agarkar's court with loud and clear England message

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 12, 2025 06:12 PM IST

Cheteshwar Pujara last played for India in 2023 in the WTC final against Australia at The Oval.

Veteran India batter Cheteshwar Pujara threw his hat in the ring for a spot in the Indian Test squad for the impending Test series against England. After the Champions Trophy win, India's next assignment will be a red-ball series, with the side slated to tour England for five Tests in June, marking the beginning of the fresh World Test Championship cycle.

Cheteshwar Pujara said he's ready for England Test tour
Cheteshwar Pujara said he's ready for England Test tour

Speaking to RevSportz, Pujara sent a loud and clear message to the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee, saying he is ready to return to the Indian side if recalled for the tour of England.

"Yes, of course. As a cricketer, you always want to play for the Indian team. And I am doing whatever I can to achieve that success. If the team needs me, I'm definitely ready. I've been playing domestic cricket. I've been playing county cricket for the last couple of years. I've been scoring heavily in the domestic circuit. So if given an opportunity, yes, I'll be more than ready to grab it with both hands," he said.

Pujara last played for India in 2023 in the WTC final against Australia at The Oval. However, the new selection committee, headed by Agarkar, wanted to consider the next generation of talent, so Pujara dropped out of the reckoning.

Pujara's name did come up during the discussion for the probable squad for the Australia tour. However, the selectors stayed true to their stance. The 37-year-old added that he believed had he been picked for the Border-Gavaskar Test series, India would have completed a hat-trick of series wins Down Under. "Yes, I was very confident. If I was there, then we wanted to make a hat trick. So I wouldn't deny that."

Pujara assesses India's chances in England

India have toured England 19 times in history since their maiden visit in 1932, managing just three series victories, the last being in 2007. India came close to a fourth during the tour 2021 when the visitors took a 2-1 lead after four matches. However, the final game was rescheduled owing to a Covid outbreak in the Indian camp. England eventually levelled the score in the fifth Test in 2022.

Pujara, however, is optimistic that India could break the winless streak this time with the side facing a "weaker" England team. "This Indian team definitely has a very good chance. Even if you look at the England bowling lineup, they are slightly weaker after Anderson has retired, and Stuart Broad is not there anymore in the playing XI."

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On