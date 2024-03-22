 If it's coming at your head, you have to find a way to hit it for six: Livingstone on new IPL rule | Cricket - Hindustan Times
PTI |
Mar 22, 2024 05:09 PM IST

Chandigarh, The IPL has allowed two bouncers per over in the 2024 edition and for the big-hitting Liam Livingstone, the best way to deal with it is to try and smash the rising ball for a six.

The modern game is tilted in favour of the batters and two bouncers per over give bowlers more options in the unforgiving T20 format, feels Livingstone.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Livingstone, who has established himself among the leading power hitters in the game, is pretty clear about his plans against the short ball.

"Playing a bouncer is something that you have to got to do as a batter in T20 cricket. Whether they can bowl one or two in an over, I don't think it really matters. If it is coming at your head you have to find a way to hit it for six and our job as a batter is to develop the skill to be able to do that.

"Instead of trying to hit a yorker for six, you try to hit a bouncer for six because bowlers have got more options now. It will be more effective on bigger grounds. I am not too sure how many bouncers bowlers would want to bowl on a smaller ground with good wicket, we will see," said the Punjab Kings batter ahead of their IPL opener against Delhi Capitals here on Saturday.

Livingstone, who is also a part-time spinner, said the impact of the new rule will only be clear after the initial phase of the IPL.

"Top edges off the bat usually go for six anyway. It is a new thing that has come in. It will be good for those in the field. To have two bouncers available against some of the best hitters in the world will be a great asset for us as a bowling unit.

"Bowlers have complained for a number of years about everything being in the batter's favour. They finally got something back in their favour. It will be interesting. The IPL is quite good in being the first tournament to take on new rules, it was the impact sub rule last year," added the Englishman.

Kagiso Rabada will spearhead Punjab's pace attack in the tournament.

Punjab Kings, whose only final appearance came way back in 2014, will be aiming to shed their perennial underachievers tag this season.

"We did a lot of good things last season. We were in the running for a Playoffs spot until the last couple of games.

"We've had 5-6 training sessions to get used to the conditions here at the new stadium. We retained most of our players from last season and everyone's excited for the challenges that lie ahead of us," said Livingstone.

Punjab finished eighth out of 10 teams last year.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

