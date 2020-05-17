If someone can emulate even 30 percent of him, it’s enough: Yuzvendra Chahal on Virat Kohli

cricket

Yuzvendra Chahal has lauded Virat Kohli for his tremendous work ethic, saying the standard the India captain has set form himself and the team is second to none. In fact, his admiration towards his India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain is such that he believes a cricketer today can be successful and be on the path to greatness if he/she can emulate even 30 percent of what Kohli has achieved.

“I have been playing with him for around six years now since our RCB days. One thing I have learned is that he is a down to earth person. No matter how much fame he has got, he will take everyone with him – whether it’s personal or on field; that I have learned from him,” Chahal said during the Cricket Connected show on Star Sports.

Chahal admits to have soaked plenty of learnings from Kohli, but the one thing he hasn’t been able to crack is his skipper’s body transformation, which he underwent in 2013.

“I know that he’s a gym freak and how he has changed his body – I want to learn that from him. I have seen him since he was 18-19 - the transformation after 2012 or 2013, if anyone adopts even 30 percent of what Virat did, it’s more than enough.”

Chahal has played with Kohli since the 2014 edition of the IPL, the year RCB bought him from Mumbai Indians. Hence, the two go back a long way and are pretty familiar with each other’s mannerisms. Not too long ago, Chahal gatecrashed Kohli’s session with the kids on the same show, and the skipper replied by calling Chahal a joker. He even pulled the legspinner’s leg during his Instagram live session with RCB teammate AB de Villiers.

“Have you seen his videos? You should go and check out Yuzvendra Chahal’s TikTok videos,” Kohli had told de Villiers. “You will not believe this guy is playing international cricket and he is 29-year-old. Just go and look at his videos. He’s an absolute clown.”