'If we need them in World Cup...': Rohit Sharma gives Ashwin and Co. hope with massive statement after Asia Cup omission

ByHT Sports Desk
Aug 21, 2023 05:24 PM IST

Rohit Sharma gave R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar some hope after their Asia Cup omission.

Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar were left stunned, missing out on Team India's Asia Cup 2023 squad, on Monday. BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced the roster in New Delhi, in the presence of team captain Rohit Sharma. What shocked many fans most was the absence of Yuzvendra Chahal, and it seems like he has fallen lower down the pecking order.

India's Ravichandran Ashwin during a practice session.(AFP)
With these three big names missing out, the selectors decided to go with Kuldeep Yadav as the preferred wrist-spinner option. Meanwhile, all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel will be the finger-spinning options.

During the press conference, Agarkar explained, "But we also want someone who can bat at number eight or nine. Axar had a great run with the bat in all formats and the IPL. He got some chances in the West Indies too, but he bats too low. Him being there gives us batting depth, a left-hand option and someone who we can use up the order to play spin."

"We also thought of Ashwin and Washi as well. The only way we could include them was by having a seamer miss out. We cannot do this because seamers are going to be playing a massive role in the next two months," he further added.

Meanwhile, a statement by Rohit revealed to fans that Chahal, Ashwin or Sundar could still make it to the squad for the World Cup, even though they missed the Asia Cup roster. "But the door is open for all. If we need Chahal in World Cup, we will try to squeeze him in. The same goes for Ashwin and Washington," he said.

Agarkar, a former India pacer, also explained that slotting in two wrist spinners in the current set-up would make things difficult in the continental showpiece. The roster also saw KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer return, after a lengthy absence due to injuries. Meanwhile, pacer Jasprit Bumrah was also included. He made a comeback in the ongoing T20Is vs Ireland, where he is also captain.

