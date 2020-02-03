‘If you were on the phone with Virat Kohli, what would you tell him’: Ben Stokes comes up with hilarious response

A picture doing the rounds where India skipper Virat Kohli is seen talking on the phone has caught, among others, Ben Stokes’ attention. And the England all-rounder has brought out his wittiest best in a social media post.

On Monday, ESPNcricinfo’s official Twitter handle shared a photo of Kohli clad in Indian jersey, making a phone call. The skipper was snapped after India recorded a 5-0 T20I series sweep over New Zealand.

“If you were on the phone with Virat Kohli, what would you tell him?” the account tweeted.

Replying to the picture, Stokes said: “Ben Stokes -- if you know you know”

"Ben Stokes" if you know you know https://t.co/xgZtYFQAoR — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) February 3, 2020

He was referring to an expletive that Kohli has time and again used to express himself on the cricket field.

World Cup hero Ben Stokes, last year, had said that he was “tired” of being mentioned in tweets (especially from Indians) all the time which suggested that Kohli actually pronounced the English all-rounder’s name every time he broke into a celebration, which is a cuss word that happens to rhyme with Stokes’ name.

