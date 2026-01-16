‘ ₹5-6 crore will fall out if Yuvraj, Sehwag brush their shoulders’: Kaif says he’s ‘poorer’ than his former teammates

Whenever Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif come together, nostalgia isn’t the only thing guaranteed. They also bring with them loads of fun, banter and leg-pulling. Stars of India’s 2002 NatWest final, Yuvraj and Kaif, along with Sehwag, epitomised Sourav Ganguly’s fearless Indian team, one that didn’t back down from any challenge thrown at them. Together, they accomplished so much – winning India’s first-ever Test series in Pakistan, becoming co-winners of the 2002 Champions Trophy. Sehwag and Yuvraj went even further, winning two World Cups in 2007 and 2011. From left: Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif (AFP Images)

During their time, Sehwag and Yuvraj became legends, and of course, also made a lot of money, with the IPL debuting in 2008 and a bump in the BCCI Central Contracts list. However, Kaif seems to think he’s fallen behind. He took a jibe at his former India teammates, teasing Sehwag and Yuvraj over their wealth.

“If Yuvraj and Sehwag were to brush their shoulders, ₹5-6 crore will fall out just like that. I am a lot poorer than them,” Kaif said on the latest to-be aired episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, the teaser of which was released.

The back-and-forth went on, with Yuvraj deciding to pull one back. Pointing below, Yuvraj asked ‘Which shoes are you wearing?’ to which Kaif replied, “Gucci”. Together, the four promise to reveal a lot more once the episode is streamed. As for their wealth, Yuvraj’s net worth is estimated at around ₹291 crore, according to NDTV. Sehwag isn’t too far behind at 286. Kaif’s isn’t publicly known.