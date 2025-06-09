Ignored in IPL, out-of-favour India star Prithvi Shaw smashes 75 off 34 vs Suryakumar Yadav's team in Mumbai T20 league

Since scoring a sensational century on Test debut, which saw former India head coach Ravi Shastri compare him to Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Brian Lara, Prithvi Shaw's career has witnessed a sharp decline. At the same time, he did make an effort to launch a comeback, fitness issues and off-field controversies added to his misfortune. His latest setback came in November last year when he went unsold at the IPL mega-auction, which was preceded by an omission from the Mumbai Ranji Trophy squad. Prithvi Shaw scored 75 off 34 in Mumbai T20 league

However, on Monday, Shaw showed the first signs of making an effort to find his form yet again, when he smashed 75 runs off just 34 balls, leading the North Mumbai Panthers to victory over Suryakumar Yadav's Triumph Knights Mumbai North East in the ongoing Mumbai T20 League. This was his first fifty in the tournament after managing scores of 5, 5, 33, and 19 in four innings.

En route to his knock, comprising 12 fours and three sixes, Shaw also stitched a 62-run stand for the second wicket alongside Arjun Jaiswal (nine off 12), before being supported by Harshal Jadhav (46 off 30) in a 30-run stand for the next wicket.

Shaw's knock helped his team set a formidable target of 208 runs.

In reply, Triumph Knights were bowled out for 169 runs.

In other matches held at Wankhede Stadium, the Eagle Thane Strikers triumphed over ARCS Andheri, while the SOBO Mumbai Falcons secured a win against Aakash Tigers MWS.

The T20 Mumbai League 2025 league stage wrapped up with high-octane action, setting the stage for the much-anticipated semifinals on June 10 at Wankhede Stadium. The top four teams—Bandra Blasters, Eagle Thane Strikers, SoBo Mumbai Falcons, and Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals—will clash in the semifinals. The semifinals will be played at the Wankhede Stadium on June 10, followed by the grand finale on June 12 at the same venue.