'I’ll be doing everything I can certainly to bring as many people back in DC for IPL 2022’: Ricky Ponting

Delhi Capitals on Wednesday succumbed to a 3-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 Qualifier 2. After showcasing some commendable performances throughout the season, two consecutive losses in the playoffs ended their campaign in the tournament.

As far as the next season is concerned, the team will be constituted from level zero as all the franchises will head into a mega auction. Before that, the think tanks of each team will have a herculean task retaining a handful of players and releasing the rest. DC will face the same challenge but head coach Ricky Ponting said he would like to retain each and every player of his team for IPL 2022.

“I would like to keep everyone, to be honest. We have got this terrific group of people at the Delhi Capitals. The playing staff and the coaches have done an amazing job for the last couple of seasons and I think our performances so to speak for themselves,” said Ponting during the post-match press conference.

“Disappointed that this season has finished the way that it has, but yeah obviously we know that we will probably only be able to retain maybe three or four players.

“So, a lot of players will go back into the auction and then I’ll be doing everything I can certainly to bring as many people back into the Delhi Capitals family as possible. Because, as I said, it's been an incredibly enjoyable last three seasons really for me and this playing group, and to bring everyone or most of the guys back together again will certainly be a big goal of mine,” he added.

KKR held their nerve and beat the spirited Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 on Wednesday. The Delhi Capitals head coach feels the match against KKR was the only game the Rishabh Pant-led side was outplayed.

“To be totally honest, looking back at this whole season, I think today really is the only game that I feel that we've been outplayed in,” said Ponting.

‘We didn't bat well enough today, we didn't get enough runs in the powerplay, we lost wickets too regularly through the middle of our batting innings. If it wasn’t for Hetmyer and Shreyas at the end, we weren't looking anywhere near 130 odd, so we've been outplayed and we'll talk about that when we make it back into the rooms after. It's disappointing for us certainly to finish the way that we have,” he added.

(With ANI Inputs)