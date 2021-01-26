Illingworth to become first neutral umpire in Test cricket since pandemic
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named Richard Illingworth as a match official for the upcoming Test series between Bangladesh and West Indies. In June 2020, ICC had temporarily removed neutral umpires owing to the logistical challenges with international travel. Illingworth will become the first neutral umpire in a Test since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
The two-match Test series will start from February 3 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram while the second Test will be played from February 11 in Dhaka.
According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Bangladesh doesn't have an umpire in the ICC's elite panel, compelling the appointment of Illingworth. He arrived in Chattogram on Sunday.
On Monday, Bangladesh kicked off their qualification campaign for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in style, sweeping their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League series against the West Indies.
Bangladesh displayed a spirited all-round game to defeat West Indies by 120 runs in the third ODI of the three-match series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.
The 3-0 result at home has lifted Bangladesh to the second position in the points table as they are on 30 points along with England but ahead on net run-rate.
Australia, who are one of only two sides to play two series so far with the other being England, lead with 40 points in the Super League, which was introduced last year to add context to ODI cricket.
Pakistan is on 20 points with two wins, as is Afghanistan, after winning the first two games of their ongoing series against Ireland. Zimbabwe, Ireland, and India have won one match each so far.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
