'I'm going to hit you in the head': Dale Steyn reveals how would have bowled to Virat Kohli

Dale Steyn vs Virat Kohli is a contest we have seen a few times in the past, but it was during a time when Steyn was at the peak of his bowling prowess while Kohli was a young and promising youngster on the fast track to becoming one of the world's best. Today, things have changed. Steyn is on the final leg of his career having already retired from Test cricket, while Kohli has established himself as one of the best batsmen of the modern era.

The sight of Steyn in his peak bowling to Kohli today would have made for a fascinating viewing. Having said that, if it were to happen, or if Steyn is to still play a few matches for South Africa and come across Kohli in an ODI or T20I, how would it fare? Well, the South Africa fast bowler has the answer as he revealed his plan of bowling to India captain Kohli.

Also Read | 'For Kohli's sake, I hope they lose the toss': Manjrekar explains why losing coin toss is 'ideal' for India in WTC final

"You've got to play the mind games with Virat. I would look at putting somebody in at short leg. I would let him know that I'm going to come at him, come at his body, want to come quickly at him. And I'd want him to try and pull, because I feel like that's his B game," Steyn told Sanjay Manjrekar on ESPNCricinfo ahead of the start of the World Test Championship final in Southampton.

"Even though he does it really well, I'd want him to think that's where I'm going to bowl, and then get it up there because I like to swing the ball, I like to move the ball. Look for those three modes of dismissals, LBW, bowled and the caught behind."

Also Read | India vs New Zealand, WTC Final Test: Overcast skies, rain promise to threaten play at Ageas Bowl

Steyn explained his plan further, highlighting how his aim would be to cash in on the initial uncertainty of the batsman as he tried to find his feet. The South Africa fast bowler stressed on the need to make the batsman believe that he's being set up for a short ball while the reality would be something totally different.

"We know, every batter's feet in the first 20 balls is not moving as well as he's like to. His eyes haven't adjusted, he hasn't adapted to the wicket just yet. So I'd want him to think I'm going to go short but I'll probably bowl six full balls to him to be honest," Steyn added.

"I'll probably trying to get him to nick every single ball but I'll be telling him, 'it's coming… I'm going to hit you in the head you know'. I'm not going to swear at him but let him know that that short leg is in business."