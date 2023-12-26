'I'm not sure how long...': Rohit Sharma spills the beans on KL Rahul as India's Test wicketkeeper after Dravid backing

KL Rahul has played 47 Tests thus far with 2642 runs and scored seven centuries. Six of those centuries have come away from home and one of those was in South Africa, the same number as his namesake and India head coach Rahul Dravid scored in his illustrious career. KL Rahul was lauded for his wicketkeeping and was prolific with the bat in the middle order in the World Cup(PTI)

And yet, in his 48th Test, which is India's first of their ongoing tour of South Africa in Centurion, Rahul is set to be tried out in an entirely new role. The 31-year-old is India's designated wicketkeeper for the series and captain Rohit Sharma has said that he will be batting in the middle order, as opposed to his regular slot as an opener. Rohit himself has reaped dividends out of being shifted out of the middle order to the opening slot and considering just how prolific Rahul has proven to be batting as a No.5 in ODIs while gaining plaudits for his wicketkeeping, the team management is hoping for the same in Tests.

“Every cricketer has to go through some kind of transformation, try a different role in their careers. There are very few players who have just stuck to one position and played there throughout their careers,” Rohit told reporters when asked about the change of role Rahul will undergo in this tournament.

Rahul's wicketkeeping was lauded in the 2023 World Cup. He also scored 452 runs batting in the middle order in 11 matches at an average of 75.33 with two half-centuries, including an unbeaten 97, and a century.

“I felt that the way he kept in the World Cup was quite pleasing. He has been really working hard and he himself is quite keen to take up that role as well. He gives us an option to play a solid batter at five, six or seven, whatever that position may be,” said Rohit.

Rohit also said that India's batting lineup would be more secure with someone of Rahul's experience playing in the middle order in South Africa. “He has got experience to play in these conditions, came here and got a century last time. He opened the innings at the time but this time around, he will be in the middle order. In the position that he is batting in one-day cricket, we have seen that he does most of the things right. He bats and understands the game really well. Obviously an experienced player, he knows exactly what is required at different stages of the game. It gives us a solid balance there with an experienced player coming in the middle, which is good. But I am not sure how long he wants to keep. As of now he is quite keen to take that role,” said Rohit.

'An exciting challenge'

Dravid had said earlier that the role can be an exciting new challenge for Rahul. "He has prepared well, I must say, over the last five, six months. He has done a lot of keeping, even though it's in the white-ball format. But this will be a new and exciting challenge for him as well. I guess one of the things here is that if anything there is not going to be that much of spin bowling. Probably more pace bowling here than there is spin, so it will ease him into that role a little bit if anything," said Dravid.