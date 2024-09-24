‘I’m selling Virat Kohli. He can go somewhere else for more money. Rohit is Dhoni's sub': Vaughan, Gilchrist's IPL game

Imagine an IPL team with MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in it. Three of the biggest names of Indian cricket have been part of the league since its inception and are now among the biggest crowd pullers for their respective franchises, all on the same team. The stuff of dreams, right? It, however, can easily turn into a nightmare if you are given a specific condition of playing only one among Dhoni, Rohit, and Kohli, bench one, and release one. Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma

Former England captain Michael Vaughan and legendary Australia wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist faced this impossible scenario during a podcast with Cricket.com. But as they say, the impossible is nothing, and Vaughan appeared to be a firm believer in that.

The former England batter had no hesitation in picking Dhoni as the player. He also picked the two-time World Cup-winning Indian cricket great as the captain of his side. "I'm playing MS Dhoni. I don't think anyone's been better. No (Virat doesn't find a place). MS is the captain. He's playing," Vaughan said.

IPL's joint-most successful captain, along with Rohit Sharma, Chennai Super Kings legend Dhoni, is arguably one of the greatest players in the history of IPL. With 264 appearances, he is the most-capped player in the IPL and holds the record for inflicting most dismissals as a keeper (190). He hasn't batted in the top five in the last few years and yet, remains the six-highest leading run-scorer of the league with 5243 runs at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 137. He announced his international retirement in August 2020 but continues to ply his trade in the yellow.

When Vaughan was asked to sell one between Rohit and Kohli, the former England captain took the Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter' name.

"What was the other thing? selling? I'm getting rid of Virat. I'm getting rid of him because he's never won the IPL. Rohit is a six-time winner. MS how many? Five! So I'm playing MS, I'm selling Virat. What was the other one? Yeah, so Rohit is my MS substitute," he said.

Kohli, the only cricketer in the history of IPL to play all seasons since 2008 for the same franchise, is yet to win the tournament. But he is head and shoulders above the others as far as run-scoring is concerned. Kohli sits on top of the IPL highest run-scorer list with 8004 runs in 251 matches. The next best is Shikhar Dhawan's 6769 in 222 matches.

Vaughan said selling Kohli to another franchise would be "good business" as it can fetch him a good transfer fee. "I can get a good load of cash for him. He'll go somewhere else for a huge amount of money. That's good business," he added.

Vaughan said Mumbai Indians legend and the current Indian captain Rohit Sharma will be kept on the bench as a replacement for Dhoni.

Gilchrist echoed Vaughan's views but not before adding that it was tough on all the legends of the game. "That's well thought through (by Vaughan). You're splitting hair, it's tough on all, but that's the job of a manager, isn't it?"