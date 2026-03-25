Imran Khan would rather die in prison than sell his principles: Kasim, Sulaiman narrate father’s defiant stance in jail

Former Pakistan skipper Imran Khan’s health in jail has become a major talking point, with concern growing across the country and within the cricket community. Recently, several voices from the fraternity have urged the government to ensure proper medical care and humane treatment. Much of the anxiety stems from reports about his eyesight, prompting fresh calls for better attention to his condition while he remains in custody. Imran Khan’s sons reveal defiant stand from behind bars. (AP and Reuters)

Imran remains one of Pakistan’s most prominent figures, having famously guided the country to its 1992 World Cup triumph before entering politics and serving as the country's Prime Minister from 2018 until his removal in 2022. He has been in jail since 2023 following convictions in corruption-related cases. Since his arrest, Imran has been entangled in a series of legal battles and has consistently maintained that the cases against him are driven by political motives. Concerns around his well-being intensified earlier this year when he was taken to the hospital for treatment related to his eyes.

Recently, former England captain Michael Atherton, in a column for The Times, shed fresh light on Imran Khan’s situation after speaking with his sons, Sulaiman Khan and Kasim Khan, sharing insights into what the former Pakistan skipper is currently going through in jail.

Sulaiman offered an emotional glimpse into how the family has been coping, underlining his father’s resolve and reiterating that he would rather die in prison than compromise on his principles.

“He’s already had a few close shaves, like when he was shot a few years ago. I wouldn’t say you ever get used to it but you build a bit of a thick skin for that kind of thing. I wouldn’t say we’ve been preparing for it but I know this is his passion and he’s said publicly I think that he’d rather die in prison than go away from his principles," Sulaiman told Atherton in a column for The Times.

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Continuing his reflection, Sulaiman opened up about his early fears around Imran's political journey, admitting he once wished his father had stayed away from the risks, before coming to terms with his unshakeable drive to stay involved in causes he believes in.

“I used to hate him being in politics when I was younger. I’d wish he’d do cricket analysis or something. I remember when he had a stand-off with a politician in Karachi, a mafia sort of character. I’d beg him to get out of politics but he’d laugh it off and I basically came to realise that he wouldn’t be happy if he wasn’t doing politics or something that he felt was really impactful and risky, so I’ve got used to it as I’ve got older,” he added.

“Imran Khan's life is dedicated to something greater” Echoing similar sentiments, Kasim spoke with a sense of pride about his father unwavering commitment, stressing that his father’s purpose goes far beyond personal comfort and is rooted in a larger cause he refuses to abandon.

“I remember being quite proud that he was fighting for something that he cared about. I would never want him to do anything else really, because I know how much it means to him. And people say, ‘Wouldn’t you love it if he did some deal and came to England?’ But I know he wouldn’t be able to stand up as himself if he left the other political prisoners in jail [and] spent a cosy life with us. He wouldn’t be able to function. His life is dedicated to something greater, to the people of Pakistan, trying to pull it out of poverty and rid it of corruption. I don’t think there’s anything else that would make him happy,” Kasim said.