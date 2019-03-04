Imran Tahir to retire from ODIs after 2019 ICC World Cup

South African leg spinner Imran Tahir will retire from ODI cricket after the 2019 ICC World Cup in England & Wales later this year. Tahir, who has played 95 ODIs for the Proteas so far, will turn 40 in a few days. The Lahore-born leggie made his debut in February 2011.

Thew news was confirmed by Cricket South Africa on their Twitter handle. “The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup will be @ImranTahirSA’s final ODI appearance. The 39-year-old will still be available for T20I but wants open up more opportunities for spinners in ODI cricket.”

#CSAnews The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup will be @ImranTahirSA's final ODI appearance. The 39-year-old will still be available for T20I but wants open up more opportunities for spinners in ODI cricket pic.twitter.com/ESifkd3Xu6 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 4, 2019

Tahir though would like to continue playing T20 cricket for the Proteas. He intends to play in the several T20 leagues all over the world after ending his ODI duties for South Africa.

“I have always wanted to play in the World Cup,” Tahir was quoted as saying by Sport24.

“It would be a great achievement for me to play for this great team. I have a mutual understanding with Cricket South Africa and going forward I decided that I would finish at the World Cup, that is why I am contracted until then.

“After that, Cricket South Africa has allowed me to go and play around the world in various leagues but I would also love to play T20 cricket for South Africa. I think I have the ability and can play a role in T20 cricket for South Africa. I am grateful for the opportunity.

“I would love to play for as long as I can.

Tahir recently played a starring role in South Africa’s win over Sri Lanka in the first ODI, picking up 3 wickets in the match.

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 18:20 IST