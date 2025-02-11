'In 5 minutes I got 400 messages. Shah Rukh said...': 13-year-old Gambhir-Rohit KKR ploy revealed as Ganguly replacement

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly may have had a forgettable run in his three-year stint with Kolkata Knight Riders, but back in the day when IPL had taken world cricket by storm, his name became synonymous with the franchise. More than being one of the Fab Five of Indian cricket, his Bengali roots turned him into a KKR icon. Hence, when the franchise decided to part ways with Ganguly after the 2010 IPL season, they had faced the wrath of fans, but KKR already had two replacements in mind, both of whom are currently part of the Indian team set up. Sourav Ganguly was not retained by KKR after 2010 season

Speaking on the YouTube show, 'A Century Of Stories,' Joy Bhattacharjya, former team director of Kolkata Knight Riders, revealed that while co-owner Shah Rukh Khan had distanced himself from taking calls on the team combination, the decision on Ganguly was taken by three people - himself, head coach Dav Whatmore and then managing director of KKR Jeet Banerjee. Joy added that the criticism against KKR peaked after the franchise did not place a bid on Ganguly.

"Firstly, we've decided to part with Sourav, and that itself was fascinating. Shahrukh first distanced himself. He said, "Look, this is a professional team you guys are running." So basically it was Dav Whatmore, the coach, me and Jeet Banerjee. The best part was that two Bengalis were on that table. The moment we did not bid for him, within five minutes, I got 400 messages because there was somebody who put out on all groups that this was a Bengali who had betrayed our Bengali icon. I had to turn around and tell my dad that perhaps should take down my address board from our house in Salt Lake," he said.

Gambhir-Rohit ploy behind Ganguly move

Joy then broke down the logic behind KKR's plan to move away from Ganguly as they sought to invest in an Indian player, who was going to represent the country in the next 5-6 years. Hence, KKR had narrowed down their options to Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma.

"See that's what option study is all. So you haven't taken a shot of. What did we tell ourselves? We said we wanted an Indian player who's going to play for India and us for the next six or seven years, right? So we zeroed in, saying that Gautam Gambhir is the man. Gambhir and Rohit Sharma - That was our consideration set. Okay. We said we want two solid Indian batters," he added.

KKR did not place their bid on Rohit, who had already won an IPL trophy with Deccan Chargers, and eventually landed himself in Mumbai Indians, but acquired Gambhir for $2.4 million.

"You'll notice actually Kochi had decided they wanted Gautam Gambir for an 8 million dollar person they decided they wanted. But we just kept winning. When we took Gautam Gambir, we paid $2.4 million for him," he added.