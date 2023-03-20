'In just 4 Tests, they knew Bharat wasn't good? These ex-cricketers should first...': Gambhir flattens Gavaskar, Shastri

KL Rahul's brilliant performance as a wicketkeeper in the first ODI match against Australia has sparked a new theory among legendary India cricketers in Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri. Mighty impressed by his glovework in Mumbai, the veteran cricketers suggested India team management to try Rahul as a wicketkeeper in the World Test Championship final after KS Bharat failed to impress with his batting. Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir flattened the two legends and their theory questioning the logic behind such a quick judgement. Sunil Gavaskar; Gautam Gambhir; Ravi Shastri

Rahul was dropped from the Indian Test team for the last two matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series and even lost his vice-captaincy post owing to his string of poor returns with the bat.

However, following his impressive return with the bat with a fighting 75* in India's win against Australia at the Wankhede, Shastri and Gavaskar opined that Rahul must be picked for the WTC final at The Oval which will also bolster India's batting line-up. Rahul does have a decent record as a batter in England where he scored twin centuries one of which came at The Oval in 2018.

But Rahul, despite being India's preferred wicketkeeper in white-ball format in absence of Rishabh Pant, has never featured in that in Tests.

Speaking to Sports Tak, Gambhir blasted the theory as he questioned the logic behind picking a part-time wicketkeeper for such a crucial match to be staged in England, where he strongly believes that wicketkeeping is not an easy task. He also questioned logic behind judging Bharat as a not a good option for the WTC final after just four matches where most other top batters failed to perform.

“They came to know in just 4 matches that KS Bharat is not a good wicketkeeper? And in those four matches some of the big batters also failed to score runs. They are questioning his batting and wicketkeeping in just four matches? These ex-cricketers who are questioning and doubting his abilities should first take a look at themselves as how long they had flopped and how big a run had they gotten. In Test cricket, you should always go with a proper keeper. If KL Rahul is to be picked for the WTC final, it must be purely on the basis of his batting. England is not an easy place where you pick a part-time wicketkepeer. These ex-cricketers should know how important wicketkeeping is and one missed chance can change the entire match,” he said.

