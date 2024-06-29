 'In previous World Cup...': Bumrah opens up on Rohit's captaincy, gives verdict on short turnaround time for IND vs SA | Crickit
'In previous World Cup...': Bumrah opens up on Rohit's captaincy, gives verdict on short turnaround time for IND vs SA

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 29, 2024 10:32 AM IST

Jasprit Bumrah opened up on Rohit Sharma's captaincy in the ongoing T20 World Cup and also hoped for a shorter turnaround time in the final.

Reaching their second successive ICC final in back-to-back years, India face South Africa in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 final, in Bridgetown on Saturday. It is expected to be an epic thriller and a sold-out venue, but once again, rain could be an issue, as it has been throughout the tournament.

India's Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma (c) celebrate a wicket.(Surjeet Yadav)
India's Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma (c) celebrate a wicket.(Surjeet Yadav)

India's semi-final vs England was a rain-hit match, and then Rohit Sharma and Co. decided to cancel their training before the final. Speaking to the ICC, Jasprit Bumrah opined that it would be better for India if there was a short turnaround time, as they would not overthink their plans.

Also Read | India vs South Africa T20 World Cup final: How does reserve day work in case IND vs SA is washed out in Barbados?

"It is a good thing sometimes when you don't have a lot of time to overplan or confuse yourself or complicate things. So you know, you are straight on the flight, rest and recover and no time to think and no complications," he said.

Rohit Sharma has had a huge impact with the bat in this tournament, and backed it up with a half-century in the semi-final. In seven games, Rohit has smacked 248 runs at an average of 41.33 and 155.97 strike rate, packed with three half-centuries. Against Australia in the Super 8 stage, he got his high score of 92.

Lauding his captain, the MI pacer said, "Rohit Sharma has been absolutely phenomenal. Even in the previous World Cup you know, he has been proactive, he gives a lot of freedom to his players, he lets the players express themselves. When he feels the right time, he shares his own experience during the match. So ya, it feels really great and I feel very happy playing under him and the confidence of the group is also very high."

The reserve day allocation is on June 30, if rain stops play. According to Accuweather, the forecast for Saturday predicts, "Cloudy, winds gradually subsiding and humid with a thunderstorm in parts of the area."

News / Cricket News / 'In previous World Cup...': Bumrah opens up on Rohit's captaincy, gives verdict on short turnaround time for IND vs SA

