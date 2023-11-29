'In such conditions, even 13-14 runs-per-over can be chased': Gaikwad backs Prasidh Krishna after horror outings vs AUS

Team India faced a crushing five-wicket defeat at the hands of Australia in the third T20I of the five-match series on Tuesday. Despite posting a mammoth score of 222/3 in 20 overs, the visitors successfully chased down the target in the final over, with Glenn Maxwell producing a prolific century knock (104* off 48 balls). India had an upper hand for a majority of the run-chase and Aussies still required 21 more runs to win off the final over, but Prasidh Krishna conceded four fours and a six as India faced a narrow defeat. India's Prasidh Krishna celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Nathan Ellis during the second T20 cricket match between India and Australia in Thiruvananthapuram, India(AP)

Earlier in India's batting innings, Ruturaj Gaikwad, the star opener, also smashed an unbeaten century – 123* off 57 balls – and in the press conference, defended Prasidh as the bowler registered the most expensive T20I figures by an Indian (0/68 in four overs).

"I don't think so it's a concern because it's almost like you are bowling with a wet ball. And it's really tough on them," Gaikwad told reporters during the post-match press conference.

"In these kinds of conditions, 12 runs per over or even 13 or 14 runs per over is gettable, even while we are chasing, In the first game, how easily we managed to chase 210," he cited an example.

"So I think, I don't think so definitely there's not a concern at all. It's just that the conditions are slightly tougher for them, and we have to accept and move on."

Gaikwad said Maxwell's brutal innings and heavy dew proved to be home team's undoing. Making his 100th T20I appearance, Maxwell's blitzkrieg helped Australia mass 45 runs in the last two overs to seal a last-ball thriller. "I think even Maxi batted really well. To win from a situation where they needed 100 from seven and a half hours and then 50 from 3 overs, I think it was critical innings for him," Gaikwad said.

"And I think from our side, our bowlers tried executing whatever they had in their control. Also, there was a lot of dew around so ball was slipping a lot. So I think it was tough for the bowlers as well.

“Even though we scored 230, in the last game, it was still in between we felt the game might go till the last over, but this kind of dew it is these totals are bound to happen and bound to chase.”

India still lead the five-match series 2-1 and the action now moves to Raipur on Friday for the fourth T20I.