Incredible, game-changing talent, attitude is like that of Ben Stokes: Nasser Hussain lavishes praise on Rishabh Pant
- Pant continued his rich vein of form in the ongoing Test match against England. Pant counter-attacked the England bowling attack and hit an entertaining 91 runs for India.
Rishabh Pant has been getting a lot of plaudits for his exploits in Test cricket for India recently. After a low period in 2019 and 2020, Pant has again burst onto the scene with aplomb. He has been one of the best performers for India and has proved why he is called one of the most exciting talents in the world. Pant almost won the game for India in Sydney while proving to India’s match-winner in the historic Test in Brisbane against Australia.
He continued his rich vein of form in the ongoing Test match against England. Pant counter-attacked the England bowling attack and hit an entertaining 91 runs for India. He came in when India were teetering with the bat as they lost their first four wickets for just 76 runs. But it did not deter him as he struck a partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara to steer India out of trouble.
And his display with the bat has accumulated some admirers. Former England captain Nasser Hussain has lauded his performance in recent tests and called him a game-changing talent.
“Rishabh Pant is an incredible, game-changing talent. If he hadn’t batted in his no-fear style, if he lacked any self-belief, then India would not have won that match in Brisbane last month that completed their greatest ever series victory,” Hussain wrote in his column for Daily Mail.
“Pant does not think about getting out, he just sees the attacking option and knows what he can achieve. If he was a cricketer that worried about what things look like when you get out cheaply, he would not be engineering the kind of result that shocked Australia and thrilled the world at the Gabba.
“His attitude is like that of Ben Stokes. What is the difference, when you have scored 91 if you are caught at short leg or the midwicket boundary? Yesterday, it made for much more exciting viewing to have Pant playing that kind of innings," Hussain wrote.
India would be hoping that Pant can again fire in fourth-innings as they chase a big target of 420 runs in the first Test in Chennai.
