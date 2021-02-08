IND USA
Home / Cricket / 'It shows how this Team India thinks,' Sanjay Manjrekar says Virat Kohli's captaincy is 'bit like Viv Richards'
Virat Kohli and R Ashwin during the first Test match.(HT_PRINT)
Virat Kohli and R Ashwin during the first Test match.
'It shows how this Team India thinks,' Sanjay Manjrekar says Virat Kohli's captaincy is 'bit like Viv Richards'

India vs England: As the match heads towards the final day, India need 381 to win, and England need 9 wickets. It means, somehow, on the final day, all three results are possible.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:22 PM IST

The Indian cricket team found themselves in a spot of bother on Day 4 of the first Test against England after they were bowled out for 337 in reply to England's first-innings total of 578. It meant that the Virat Kohli-led side had handed a 241-run lead to the visitors, leading many to believe that India were out of the contest.

But the Indian team bounced back in the match as they bowled out England for 177 in the 2nd innings, setting themselves a target of 420 to chase. India lost Rohit Sharma by the close of the day, but with batsmen like Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant still to bat, India are still with a chance.

Also read: R Ashwin equals James Anderson's record in elite list

As the match heads towards the final day, India need 381 to win, and England need 9 wickets. It means, somehow, on the final day, all three results are possible. India's comeback started with the first ball of England's 2nd innings in which R Ashwin dismissed England opener Rory Burns for a golden duck.

Kohli's decision to hand Ashwin the new ball has earned him much praise and former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar even compared Kohli's captaincy to West Indies legend Vivian Richards.

"If you saw Virat Kohli's reaction when they got that wicket just before Lunch, it shows how this Team India thinks," Manjrekar said on ESPNCricinfo.

"Especially with Virat Kohli at the helm. Tactically, people have issues with his captaincy, but this is where Virat Kohli is like Vivian Richards, where they are always hopeful," he added.

"And when a captain believes that you can still make a match out of this one from the current situation," Manjrekar further said.

india vs england virat kohli

