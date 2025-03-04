Ashwin exposes Travis Head antidote, tells Rohit Sharma 'give new ball to Varun Chakaravarthy, ask him...'

Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has found the antidote for Travis Head. India are set to face Australia in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal on Tuesday at the Dubai International Stadium. He feels mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy could answer India's long-standing problem in international cricket. R Ashwin wants Rohit Sharma to utilise Varun Chakravarthy in the powerplay against Australia(AP)

Chakaravarthy put on an impressive show on Sunday in India's final group game against New Zealand. Playing only his second ODI game for India, the Tamil Nadu bowler single-handedly destroyed the Black Caps with his maiden five-wicket haul as India won by 44 runs to remain unbeaten in the Champions Trophy.

Speaking on his Hindi YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat,' Ashwin detailed the plan against Head, urging India captain Rohit Sharma to utilise Chakaravarthy in the powerplay and ask him to bowl over the stumps.

"New ball and give it to Varun and ask him to bowl over the stumps to Travis Head," he said. "Travis Head shows all his three stumps and then clears his leg and hit it over the field. Varun Chakravarthy, with a new ball, might give India an edge. It will be a mouth-watering contest."

'Travis Head will either give Australia a good start or...'

Ashwin admitted he expects Head to take the risk against Chakaravarthy given his aggressive mindset and told Rohit to stick with the spinner in the powerplay if the Aussie opener adapts a cautious approach against the new ball.

"I would be very surprised if Travis Head will take on a back seat against Varun. He would love to go aggressive and it will high-risk option. Either he will give Australia good start or India will get him out cheaply. If Travis Head doesn't take him on, then keeps Varun on for five overs," Ashwin said.

"This Australian team has too many right-handedness and for that we have Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. If I am India then I won't be worried about this bowling line-up of India. Win the toss, put them to bat. Give them the responsibility to set the total. If we get Travis Head's wicket then it will be India's game to control.

"If India will bat first, there is no doubt in my mind that India will score above par score unless Spencer Johnson bowls a fiery first spell. India will go in the game as a favourite with this spin choke but Australia will have nothing to lose."