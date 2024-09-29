BCCI called out over 'worst venue' Kanpur after Day 3 washout despite no rain, fans say 'Shame on world's richest board'

For the second consecutive day, Green Park witnessed no action. Day 3 of the second and final Test match of the series between India and Bangladesh was washed out without a ball being bowled. However, there hasn't been a single drop of rain since Sunday morning. The umpires' eventual announcement after the second inspection at 2 PM IST left fans on social media enraged. Groundsmen at the Green Park Stadium during the third day of the 2nd Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, in Kanpur, Sunday, Sep. 29(PTI)

Kanpur did witness overnight rain, which caused a delay to the start of action as India and Bangladesh players remained at their team hotel. However, the sun was out around the afternoon and there were no soggy patches on the ground, which left some hope that the match would resume. However, wet patches near the bowlers' run-up area on the outfield could not be dried out as the umpires eventually called off the third day after their second inspection at 2 PM IST.

The announcement left fans on social media frustrated, who raised questions about the drainage system used at the stadium, and also labelled Green Park as the "worst venue," while shaming BCCI over the "poor facilities" at the ground.

What is the forecast for Day 4 and 5 in Kanpur?

According to Accuweather, Monday and Tuesday are expected to be "most sunny," with the chances of rain reducing significantly to just 3 per cent. Although with just two days of action left, the probability of a drawn result increased drastically with Bangladesh at 107 for three in their first innings.

Earlier on Day 1, India, for the first time in nine years at a home Test, opted to bowl after winning the toss. They kept their playing XI unchanged, contrary to the much-speculated inclusion of Kuldeep Yadav in place of Akash Deep. However, the decision to retain the fast bowler brought results instantly after he picked up two quick wickets with the new ball, while R Ashwin snared one wicket after Lunch.

Day 4 will resume with Mushfiqur Rahim at 6* and Monimul Haque at 40* in their 27-run fourth-wicket stand as Bangladesh will likely chase for a draw.