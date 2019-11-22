IND vs BAN: First time in subcontinent - Bangladesh batsmen bag dubious record in Day/Night Test

cricket

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 16:00 IST

The historic pink-ball Test between India and Bangladesh in Kolkata was expected to be tough on batsmen, with players talking about the difficulties of playing with the pink ball under lights. Indian seamers got off to a spectacular start with the ball, as the trio of Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma completely destroying Bangladesh’s top-order.

Bangladesh batsmen, in the first innings, bagged an unwanted record as they went down 73/6 in the first session. Skipper Mominul Haque, Mohammad Mithun and Mushfiqur Rahim were all dismissed for a duck.

Also read: Saha joins elite list of Indian wicket-keepers with a century of dismissals

It is only the first time in subcontintent that no. 3, 4 and 5 have all been dismissed for a duck in the same innings in a Test match. Overall, it is only the 5th time such an instance has happened in the longest format.

It's only the fifth time in all Tests and first time in the subcontinent that no. 3, 4 and 5 have all been dismissed for a duck in the same innings! #PinkBallTest #PinkBall #INDvBAN — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) November 22, 2019

Bangladesh captain Mominul won the toss and opted to bat. He was soon left to rue the decision as the tourists, beaten inside three days in the series opener in Indore, looked clueless against India’s quality attack.To make it worse for them, Liton Das, who made 24, retired hurt after being hit in the helmet by a short Mohammed Shami delivery.

Also read: Former India cricketer feels the art of spin bowling is dying in the country

India lead 1-0 in the series as they had won the first Test in Indore by an innings and 130 runs. The hosts need only a draw to record their 12th successive home series victory.