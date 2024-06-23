Virat Kohli gives 'gully cricket' vibes as he goes searching for ball underneath advertisement platform in crazy attempt

Amid India's intense match against Bangladesh in the Super Eight round of the 2024 T20 World Cup, former captain Virat Kohli evoked childhood memories among fans as he made a crazy attempt to search for the ball beyond the boundary ropes. It happened in the match's second innings, which India later went in to win by 50 runs to edge closer to a second straight semifinal qualification in T20 World Cups. Virat Kohli searches for the ball during India vs Bangladesh

The incident happened in the 17th over of Bangladesh's chase of 197 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Saturday. Bangladesh were chasing an improbable equation of 74 runs from just 18 balls with four wickets in hand. Rishad Hossain smashed the delivery from Arshdeep Singh for a six as the ball went over the deep-mid-wicket boundary and the LED advertisement hoardings and slipped underneath a platform.

Kohli, who was stationed near the boundary ropes, jumped over the advertisement hoardings and managed to spot the ball under the platform before making a crazy attempt to get it. He snuck under it platform and successfully retrieved the ball, leaving commentators in splits.

Talking about the match, Hardik Pandya played a vital role in India's emphatic win by 50 runs in Antigua on Saturday. He smashed an unbeaten 27-ball 50, laced with four boundaries and three sixes, to help India finish with 196 for five - their highest score in what has been a low-scoring tournament so far. He later returned to pick a wicket for 32 runs, while Kuldeep Yadav snared three as India restricted Bangladesh to 146 for eight.

The second consecutive loss for Bangladesh saw them slip to the bottom spot in Group 1 of Super Eight, while India jumped to the top of the table, having earlier secured a win against Afghanistan and they later held the position after Rashid Khan's men stunned Australia on Sunday in Kingston to script one of the biggest upsets so far and their biggest ever international win.

India will play their final Siper Eight game on Monday in Gros Islet against Australia.