‘KL Rahul doesn't play, simple’: Michael Vaughan picks Team India’s opener for fifth T20I
- India already have a lot of options at the top of the order with Shikhar Dhawan also in the fray. And the emergence of Ishan Kishan has put further pressure on Rahul to perform.
KL Rahul has been going through a torrid time with the bat in the ongoing T20 International series between India and England. Rahul has managed scores of 0, 1, 0, 0, and 14 in his last five T20I innings for India and it has put pressure on him to deliver in the next match he plays. One of the best T20 batsmen in the world, Rahul is looking to put behind his troubles and deliver with the bat whenever he gets another opportunity.
India already have a lot of options at the top of the order with Shikhar Dhawan also in the fray. And the emergence of Ishan Kishan has put further pressure on Rahul to perform. Kishan scored 56 runs off 32 balls in his debut match to put his name in the reckoning. With the series tied at 2-2 and the final match to be played on Saturday, Team India would have a lot of thinking on who to go with as their openers.
READ | Player who made more than half the runs, you didn't send him up but further down: Chopra on Iyer's batting position
Former England captain Michael Vaughan has said that he wouldn’t play Rahul in the team for the crucial decider between India and England. He would prefer Kishan at the top of the order.
"KL Rahul doesn't play, simple. You can't look at this other than a one-off game and who is the best player at the minute, who is playing with the most clarity and confidence. Ishan Kishan will open the batting," said Vaughan.
"For me, KL Rahul is not being thrown out of the team forever but at this stage he is not playing to the confidence, he is struggling for form, so Ishan Kishan will come in to open the batting with Rohit. More Mumbai Indians, there you go," added Vaughan.
The fifth T20 international will played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
‘KL Rahul doesn't play, simple’: Vaughan picks Team India’s opener for 5th T20I
- India already have a lot of options at the top of the order with Shikhar Dhawan also in the fray. And the emergence of Ishan Kishan has put further pressure on Rahul to perform.
If he'd played, Eng wouldn't have even gotten close to sniffing a win: Atherton
- India vs England: The win by India in the 4th T20I was the first by a team batting first in the series, with former England captain Michael Atherton asserting that this quality is what makes India a dangerous time.
'No.6 is not the right spot': Chopra not happy with Iyer's batting position
- In the first match of the series, Iyer scored 67 runs as India struggled to put on a commanding total.
'That's where India won and England lost': Inzamam picks his 'MOM' from 4th T20I
- India vs England: Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged the Player of the Match for his 31-ball 57 in the 4th T20I, but Inzamam said that if it was up to him, he would have given it to someone else.
'Different level of confidence when you smack 6 off opposition's fastest bowler'
- India vs England: "Of course, the new players always have my blessing," reacted Virender Sehwag on Suryakumar Yadav's first-ball six in the 4th T20I.
New Zealand beats Bangladesh by 8 wickets in 1st ODI
- Bangladesh, recently out of managed isolation, was never comfortable in unfamiliar batting conditions at the University Oval and was bowled out by New Zealand in only 41.5 overs.
'What you are telling the world is that on-field umpire is still the boss'
- Suryakumar was controversially adjudged out when Dawid Malan took a contentious catch in the deep. Several replays indicated that the ball might have hit the ground when Malan took the catch.
'His strike-rate is always high': Laxman lavishes praise on India's match-winner
- "He can play the sweep as well, so he is an all-round player and because of that, his strike rate is always high, and he is a match-winner," Laxman said.
Flexibility to flexing muscles
- Yadav’s belligerence almost made you forget that he was playing in a position (No.3) that belongs to captain Virat Kohli – who, with 3079 runs, has the world’s best tally in T20Is. That’s a huge name to match up to, but Yadav is his own kind of storm.
India Predicted Playing XI for 5th T20I: Will KL retain spot in series decider?
- With the T20I World Cup coming up, India will be eager to get a psychological advantage over the Eoin Morgan-led side by winning the series.
'Misbah-ul-Haq is poor man's MS Dhoni': Former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja
- Ramiz said Misbah also possesses the calm demeanour of former India captain MS Dhoni but he has to change and adapt according to the modern demands of the game.