‘KL Rahul doesn't play, simple’: Michael Vaughan picks Team India’s opener for fifth T20I

KL Rahul has been going through a torrid time with the bat in the ongoing T20 International series between India and England. Rahul has managed scores of 0, 1, 0, 0, and 14 in his last five T20I innings for India and it has put pressure on him to deliver in the next match he plays. One of the best T20 batsmen in the world, Rahul is looking to put behind his troubles and deliver with the bat whenever he gets another opportunity.

India already have a lot of options at the top of the order with Shikhar Dhawan also in the fray. And the emergence of Ishan Kishan has put further pressure on Rahul to perform. Kishan scored 56 runs off 32 balls in his debut match to put his name in the reckoning. With the series tied at 2-2 and the final match to be played on Saturday, Team India would have a lot of thinking on who to go with as their openers.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has said that he wouldn’t play Rahul in the team for the crucial decider between India and England. He would prefer Kishan at the top of the order.

"KL Rahul doesn't play, simple. You can't look at this other than a one-off game and who is the best player at the minute, who is playing with the most clarity and confidence. Ishan Kishan will open the batting," said Vaughan.

"For me, KL Rahul is not being thrown out of the team forever but at this stage he is not playing to the confidence, he is struggling for form, so Ishan Kishan will come in to open the batting with Rohit. More Mumbai Indians, there you go," added Vaughan.

The fifth T20 international will played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

