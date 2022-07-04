‘Look at his numbers, he’s only second to Rohit Sharma’: India star impresses ex-ENG captain, calls him 'a class act’

Despite missing out on the services of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, Team India have put up a splendid show against England in the ongoing Test at Edgbaston. The hosts, who headed into the contest on the back of a splendid 3-0 series win against New Zealand, controlled things in the opening session of Day 1. However, imperative knocks by Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja shifted the momentum back to India's favour, which was followed by a clinical display by the Indian pacers.

Pant counter-attacked the opponent with his natural game and went on to smash 146 off 111 balls. Jadeja, on the other hand, played the perfect second fiddle and then took charge after Pant's dismissal helping India recover from 94/5 to 416/10 in their first innings. Jadeja during his stay in the middle went on to complete his third Test ton before getting out on 104 against James Anderson.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was mighty impressed with Jadeja's show, calling it "outstanding". He also made an interesting observation, comparing the all-rounder's stats with premier batter and regular skipper Rohit, who was sidelined due to Covid-19.

“Jadeja is outstanding. He’s a class act. I was looking at his numbers over the last 20-odd Test matches. He’s averaging 48, only second to Rohit Sharma, who is averaging 49 in the Indian line-up.

"Give me that style of cricketer all day long. Someone who can play with that much control, clarity and can explode into life at any stage. He’s a wonderful cricketer,” said Vaughan during an interaction on Cricbuzz.

Vaughan also noted Jadeja's contribution as an excellent fielder, and said: “Even in the field, he is going to create an opportunity. He grabs everything. He’s a brilliant player. I love him because he brings a vibe of enjoying the game, playing the game smartly.”

