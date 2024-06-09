'Consider Kohli, Rohit as your friends': Shaheen Afridi teased by Indians ahead of IND vs PAK clash, pacer's reaction...

With Pakistan looking for a comeback after the humiliating loss against the USA earlier this week and aiming for a repeat of their Dubai heroics from 2021, Shaheen Afridi will have to play a crucial role for the 2009 champions when they take on India in the blockbuster T20 World Cup match in New York on Sunday. Ahead of the big game at the Nassau County International Stadium, Shaheen was teased by a group of Indian fans, but it was his reaction that took the cake. Shaheen Afridi teased by Indian fans ahead of IND vs PAK

Shaheen will open the attack for Pakistan and will look to emulate what he had managed against India three years back en route to Pakistan's record 10-wicket win in the group-stage tie. It remains Pakistan's only-ever win against India in World Cup history. On Sunday, he will be up against the likes of India captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, whom he has dismissed a few times in international cricket.

Ahead of the game in New York, a video went viral on social media where Shaheen came across a group of Indian fans, and he obliged for some autographs and pictures, and also interacted with them. During the conversation, one of the fans said: "We have come here to watch a special match, but we got a nice surprise." Another fan then asked Afridi "not to bowl" well against India, leaving the left-arm fast bowler smiling.

However, his best reaction was reserved for the fan that followed, saying: "Consider Kohli and Rohit as one of your good friends," as the entire group burst into laughter, while Afridi just smiled on.

India head into the game on the back of a win against Ireland on Wednesday. On the other hand, Pakistan lost to co-hosts, the USA, via Super Over on Thursday leaving their World Cup campaign in tatters. While a win against India could revive their hopes of making the Super 8, a loss could imply a humiliating group-stage exit.

Overall, India and Pakistan have faced each other 12 times in the format, with the Men in Blue leading 8-3. In T20 World Cups, the head-to-head record stands 5-1 in favour of India in seven meetings.