IND vs SA: Aakash Chopra bats for ‘retractable roof’ after Bengaluru washout, fan responds with water leakage video

The fifth and final T20I between India and South Africa, which was scheduled to be played at the MA Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday evening, saw a disappointing end with rain playing a spoilsport. The match was eventually called-off due to poor weather conditions as only a small portion of play was possible.

With this outcome, the five-match series ended in a 2-2 draw, following which cricketer-turned-analyst Aakash Chopra came up with a solution in order to evade such problems in future. The former India batter took to Twitter and suggested there should be investment plans on getting retractable roofs in stadiums.

“Indian cricket must invest in a couple of stadia with a retractable roof…with the quantum of broadcast monies flowing in, it’s imperative to take the weather out of the equation. As much as you can,” he wrote.

Indian cricket must invest in a couple of stadia with a retractable roof…with the quantum of broadcast monies flowing in, it’s imperative to take the weather out of the equation. As much as you can. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 19, 2022

However, a fan was quick to point out the lack of proper facilities for the spectators at the venue. Reacting to Chopra's tweet, a user shared a video of water leaking incessantly from the roof and urged BCCI to give fans a better experience at the stadiums first.

Retractable roof door ki baat hai sir, this is the kind of roof under which we fans were waiting during the rain!! 🤦🏻‍♂️ High time @BCCI used all the money they have earned to give fans a better experience at the stadiums first! pic.twitter.com/QqKk2dhDp1 — Srinivas Ramamohan (@srini_ramamohan) June 19, 2022

Other fans too joined the debate and requested the same from BCCI. Here are a few reactions:

BCCI earning in billions, it time to invest money in improving cricket. Others board not earning as much as bcci but they they still have a better stadium. Foreign stadium look much more beautiful. Leave Ahmedabad stadium. — Angry Munda (@angrybanda) June 19, 2022

Totally agree with u,,, with so much money flowing in, infrastructure needs to revamped,,, a couple of broadcast match incomes can cover up such costs. Start with some prominent grounds,,, and in current season in India,,, u can't ignore rains — TAPAN GAUTAM (@tapangautam) June 19, 2022

The fifth encounter saw South Africa won the toss and opt to bat first. However, just when the play was about to start, rains forced the players to rush back to the pavilion as the match was reduced to 19-over a side.

India also walked out to bat and played for 3.3 overs, before played was stopped again.

The team will now travel to Ireland, where they will play two T20Is, following which they will take on England in all the three-formats.

