IND vs SA: ‘I will stick my neck out’- Ex-India player picks between Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari for 3rd Test

The third India-South Africa Test is only one sleep away and the excitement surrounding the Cape Town game couldn't be higher. With the series nicely poised at 1-1, both teams have all to play for. Moreover, fit-again skipper Virat Kohli is ready over the reins again, meaning one middle-order batter will have to sit out. Who will it be? Former India cricketer Reetinder Singh Sodhi discusses.

By the looks of it, either of Ajinkya Rahane or Hanuma Vihari will have to sit out. The decision is not going to be an easy one as both batters put in decent performances in the second Test in Johannesburg. While Rahane looked vintage during his half-century in the second innings, Vihari hit an important unbeaten 40 to help the visitors set a decent target.

While speaking to India News, Sodhi opined that despite Rahane showing glimpses of supreme form, it won't be right for Vihari to sit out.

"I will stick my neck out. The pivotal role Hanuma Vihari played in the last match, it will not be in the team's interest if he is made to sit out. I agree that Ajinkya Rahane has hit form, but it is a semblance of form."

Virat Kohli's coach Rajkumar Sharma also shared Sodhi's views, saying:

"I will also go with Sodhi that India should go with Vihari. The team management should take a big decision here. Ajinkya Rahane scored a half-century and is a fantastic batter, but seeing the present form and the way Vihari batted, I think he should definitely get a place in the XI."

India and the Proteas will battle it out for the trophy in Cape Town with the former eyeing their first-ever Test series win in the African nation.