India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score Women's World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. look to end league stage on a high
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score Women's World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur’s side will be eager to wrap up the group stage on a high, aiming for a confidence-boosting victory that sets the right momentum ahead of their high-stakes semifinal clash with Australia.
- 2 Mins agoBangladesh Probable XI!
- 15 Mins agoMandhana-Rawal show vs New Zealand!
- 28 Mins agoIndia Probable XI!
- 39 Mins agoIndia to finish fourth in league stage!
- 51 Mins agoBangladesh already knocked out!
- 1 Hr 3 Mins agoIndia back to winning ways!
- 1 Hr 17 Mins agoIndia aim to boost morale ahead of semifinal
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score Women's World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will be raring to finish the league stage with a win to boost their morale before the big-ticket semifinal against Australia. The Indian team has underperformed in the tournament so far and is all set to finish fourth in the league stage, but there is still time for them to work on their shortcomings and go all guns blazing in the semifinal to keep their title hopes alive....Read More
India are set to take on Bangladesh in their final league clash, with Harmanpreet and his side aiming to deliver a commanding performance and reaffirm their dominance. Bangladesh, meanwhile, sit at the bottom of the table and will be eager to salvage pride with a win before bowing out.
A victory against Bangladesh would take India’s total to eight points, but it still wouldn’t be enough to surpass England. The English side currently sits third with nine points and has the chance to extend its lead to 11 when it faces New Zealand on Sunday.
In the match against New Zealand, Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal once again showcased their supreme touch, dismantling the opposition with elegant yet commanding centuries. Mandhana’s knock was a masterclass in controlled aggression — a fluent 105 off 95 balls studded with crisp boundaries and towering sixes. At the other end, Rawal matched her senior partner’s intensity, steadily shifting gears to craft a composed yet powerful 122 from 134 deliveries. Together, the duo not only set the tone for India’s dominant total but also reaffirmed their stature as one of the most formidable opening pairs in women’s cricket.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s campaign in this World Cup ended when they failed to make nine runs from the final over against Sri Lanka in their slow boiler here at the DY Patil a few days ago, despite Shorna Akter (3/27), skipper Nigar Sultana (77) and Sharmin Akhter (64 not out) doing the heavylifting.
Despite having a win on their record that gave them two points, Bangladesh are set to finish last in this World Cup as Pakistan leapfrogged them with one point each with three washouts.
Squads:
Bangladesh Women Squad: Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter, Fariha Trisna, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Fahima Khatun
India Women Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav
