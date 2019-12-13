‘Independent doctor on site’: Michael Vaughan proposes radical rule change in cricket after Lockie Ferguson injury

cricket

New Zealand suffered a huge blow before Day 2 in the ongoing Test match against Australia at Perth when fast bowler was out injured and was not fit enough to bowl. The fast bowler, who was making his debut in this Test, could bowl just 11 overs on Day 1 on Thursday before he grimaced and clutched his right calf and left the field.

“An MRI scan has confirmed a right calf muscle-tendon strain for Lockie Ferguson which will prevent him bowling in the remainder of the 1st Test, although he is available to bat,” read a Tweet from New Zealand Cricket. “Awaiting a further report which will inform the next steps of his recovery,” it added.

Following this, former England captain Michael Vaughan took to Twitter and advocated for a rule change. He wants the game’s legislators to introduce an injury sub to avoid situations like the one New Zealand are currently facing in Perth.

Vaughan wrote: “I reckon Test cricket needs an injury replacement rule ... Independent doctor on site .. He accesses the player ie like Ferguson now In Perth .. if he deems the injury to be real .. a replacement can come in .. #AUSvNZ @FoxCricket .. What do you all reckon ??”

I reckon Test cricket needs an injury replacement rule ... Independent doctor on site .. He accesses the player ie like Ferguson now In Perth .. if he deems the injury to be real .. a replacement can come in .. #AUSvNZ @FoxCricket .. What do you all reckon ?? — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 13, 2019

“You’ve got to look at what’s the best product for Test match cricket,” Vaughan told foxsports.com.au in Perth on Friday.

“If someone gets hit on the head... Steve Smith at Lord’s, gets a concussion, the replacement is Marnus Labuschagne... what a career he’s had since that moment. I’m not saying that’s the reason why you would have one, but why wouldn’t you look at it?

“Have an independent doctor on site, clearly (Ferguson) has a got a rip in his calf, can’t bowl, can’t take place in the game.

“What’s the best thing for the Test match game? It’s to make sure it’s 11 playing 11, New Zealand now play 10 versus 11.

“(If) a batsman breaks his hand first ball of the Test match, of course I believe the team should have a replacement.

“If an independent doctor assesses the player and finds the injury is a real injury.”